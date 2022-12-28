Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

The scorching-hot Brooklyn Nets head south to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Eastern Conference matchup might not include one star on the hardwood.

The Nets will be without sharpshooting wing Joe Harris (left knee soreness) for Wednesday night's game. He will miss his third straight game with the injury. There is no further update on Harris' injury status and whether he'll miss more time with knee soreness.

Brooklyn has upgraded Seth Curry (non-COVID illness) to available vs. Atlanta. Curry missed Monday's road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to illness. The team has assigned David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Alondes Williams to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. All four young Nets will be out vs. the Hawks.

On the Hawks' side, the team can be without their cornerstone star against the Nets. Atlanta has listed Trae Young (left calf contusion) as questionable for Wednesday's game.

In addition, the Hawks have also listed Bogdan Bogdanovic (Right Knee -Injury Management), De'Andre Hunter (Left Ankle Sprain), and Jalen Johnson (Left Foot Soreness) as questionable as well. Their matchup vs. the Nets is the second game of a back-to-back. Atlanta will be without veteran big man Clint Capella (Right Calf Strain).

The Nets, who are holding a whopping 10-1 overall record in the month of December, have dominated the Hawks over the last five seasons. Brooklyn has won five-straight season series against Atlanta and holds a 14-4 record against them in that span. That is the best record vs. Hawks out of any team in the NBA.

Brooklyn's currently nine-game win streak is the longest active win streak in the league. In fact, only the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks achieved a nine-game win streak this season.