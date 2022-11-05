Skip to main content
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned and without their main young star.

Coming off the best win of the young season - a 42-point blowout victory against the Washington Wizards - the Brooklyn Nets travel south to face the Charlotte Hornets. 

Brooklyn will have both Joe Harris and Seth Curry available for the second game of the back-to-back. Harris, who played in Friday's dominant win, is slated to play his second consecutive set of a back-to-back this season. The team took a cautious approach with the longest-tenured Net by not playing him in both games of the first back-to-back of the season. 

Curry, who has missed the last three games, will make his return against his hometown team. The guard, who has played in only one game this season, is coming off left ankle surgery and the medical staff, similar to Harris, has taken a cautious approach with. It is to be determined whether Curry will be under a minutes restriction in his first game since Oct. 29 against the Indiana Pacers. 

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons (left knee soreness), Kyrie Irving (team suspension), TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery), Kessler Edwards (G League assignment) and Alondes Williams (G League - Two-Way). 

Simmons did not travel with the team to Charlotte and is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff on his left knee soreness. His availability for Monday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas is to be determined. Irving will miss at least the next four contests under his active team suspension handed to him on Thursday evening. 

There is no update on Warren. He is still doing individual work but hasn't been cleared for 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 scrimmages yet. Both Edwards and Williams are likely to remain with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets until the team returns to Brooklyn. 

The Hornets will be undermanned against the Nets. LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion), and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) are all out. Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is questionable.

