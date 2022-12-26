Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Nets (21-12) have come very close to having their first clean injury report since 2019 in the last week. Unfortunately, the team will have to wait longer to get fully healthy.

Brooklyn has ruled veteran wing Joe Harris (left knee soreness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12) at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse. The game will mark Harris' fifth missed game of the season.

Harris was a late lineup scratch in Friday's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. The longest-tenured Net reported the knee soreness shortly after he arrived at the arena and Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn didn't think twice about ruling the starting wing out. It is unclear how long Harris will be out with the knee soreness.

“I’m going to have to go back and look at substitutions again," said Vaughn shortly after Harris was ruled out Friday evening. "Like tonight Joe was going to be the first sub off the bench so it does change things. We’ll have to look at how we can get an advantage tonight strategically, when we want to play small, if we want to play small, if we’re going to add another guy to the mix. We’re still going to talk that through after this.”

The Nets will also be without David Duke Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, and Alondes Williams for Monday's matchup in Cleveland. The young Nets will continue to get reps with the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

On the Cavaliers' side, they will be missing some key bench players. Cleveland, who will have all its stars available, has listed Isaiah Mobley (G League - Two-Way), Ricky Rubio (left knee, ACL surgery), Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain), and Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) out vs. Brooklyn.