Skip to main content

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been released.

The Nets (21-12) have come very close to having their first clean injury report since 2019 in the last week. Unfortunately, the team will have to wait longer to get fully healthy. 

Brooklyn has ruled veteran wing Joe Harris (left knee soreness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12) at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse. The game will mark Harris' fifth missed game of the season. 

Harris was a late lineup scratch in Friday's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. The longest-tenured Net reported the knee soreness shortly after he arrived at the arena and Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn didn't think twice about ruling the starting wing out. It is unclear how long Harris will be out with the knee soreness. 

“I’m going to have to go back and look at substitutions again," said Vaughn shortly after Harris was ruled out Friday evening. "Like tonight Joe was going to be the first sub off the bench so it does change things. We’ll have to look at how we can get an advantage tonight strategically, when we want to play small, if we want to play small, if we’re going to add another guy to the mix. We’re still going to talk that through after this.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Nets will also be without David Duke Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, and Alondes Williams for Monday's matchup in Cleveland. The young Nets will continue to get reps with the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. 

On the Cavaliers' side, they will be missing some key bench players. Cleveland, who will have all its stars available, has listed Isaiah Mobley (G League - Two-Way), Ricky Rubio (left knee, ACL surgery),  Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain), and Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) out vs. Brooklyn. 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_19294558_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's New Signature Nike Shoe

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_12005182
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

By Joey Linn
USATSI_12596124_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19359329
News

Kevin Durant Reveals How Jacque Vaughn Turned Nets Around

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17998235
News

Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Receive Last Minute Status Updates

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16281650
News

Late Injury Updates: Everything You Need To Know For Bucks vs. Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19303887_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_14190554_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer for Why Nets Aren't Playing on Christmas

By Farbod Esnaashari