Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets are set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, and both sides will be without some key contributors. While both Dallas and Brooklyn will fortunately have their stars available, as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic are all playing, some of their supporting cast members will be sidelined.

For Brooklyn, they will be without Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Markieff Morris, and T.J. Warren. With this being the second half of a back-to-back, Harris is resting. For the others, Curry is still making his way back from injury, Warren is also making his way back from injury, and Morris is away from the team for a family matter.

For Dallas, they will be without Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina, as both players are dealing with injuries. Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently listed as questionable with right foot soreness.

Outside of those absences on each side, these two teams will have some exciting star power showcased in this matchup. Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA, and both teams are looking to gather some momentum after what has been a lackluster start to the year.

With this being the last half of a back-to-back for Brooklyn, it will be interesting to see how they manage the minutes of their top players, especially considering players like Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have recent injury history.

This game is set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in Brooklyn.

