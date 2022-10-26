Skip to main content
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Nets and Bucks both have injuries to report for Wednesday's matchup
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks always have exciting matchups. Each led by superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, these two teams expect to contend in the Eastern Conference. Their seven-game series in 2021 was incredibly exciting, and while neither side advanced as far as they hoped to last year, there is a renewed sense of hope that both teams possess this season.

The Bucks and Nets are set to face off on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, and there are several injuries to report for both sides. While Antetokounmpo and Durant are expected to play, they will be without some of their running mates.

For Milwaukee, they will be without Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, and Pat Connaughton. Middleton is still working his way back from wrist surgery, Ingles has a torn ACL, and Connaughton has a calf strain.

For Brooklyn, they will be without Seth Curry, Markieff Morris, and T.J. Warren. Curry is still dealing with an ankle injury, Warren is still working his way back from a foot injury, and Morris is away from the team for personal reasons.

Even with both sides being shorthanded, the star-power in this game is incredible. Between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, this will be a fun matchup to watch. These two teams always deliver when matched up against one another.

The Bucks and Nets are set to tip-off at 7:30 EST in Milwaukee.

