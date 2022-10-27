Injury Report: Joe Harris To Rest Against Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets are resting Harris for the second game of their first back-to-back of the season. Harris, who dealt with foot soreness during the preseason and season opener, has come off the bench in the last three contests, averaging 20.6 minutes. Veteran wing, Royce O'Neale has been starting for Brooklyn. Outside of Harris, Brooklyn remains without Seth Curry, Markieff Morris, and TJ Warren.

Curry (left ankle - injury recovery) will be practicing with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, on Thursday. The guard is nearing the end of his left ankle rehab and Nets head coach, Steve Nash left the door open for a possible return against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Morris remains out due to personal reasons. Warren will likely be out for Brooklyn for some time and is slated to have his left foot re-evaluated in November.

Ben Simmons is available for the Nets against the Mavericks. During Brooklyn's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, Simmons tweaked his back after a maneuvering drive to the basket. He finished out the game and his back seems to be under no worry.

