Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets will head across the border to face the Toronto Raptors. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two Atlantic Division teams and a chance for Brooklyn to sweep the season series.

The Nets will have listed Seth Curry (right hamstring tightness) as questionable for Friday's game. Curry, who has played in only 18 of Brooklyn's 29 games this season, practiced with the team on Thursday afternoon.

Brooklyn has ruled veteran guard Patty Mills doubtful due to a non-COVID illness. Mills was the only Net who didn't practice with the team on Thursday. After the practice, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn spoke about Mills' illness. It's to be determined whether he'll travel with Brooklyn to Toronto.

"Patty missed practice today for a non-COVID sickness. He might not travel, so he's doubtful for tomorrow," Vaughn stated. "We'll see if we want him around the rest of the group with everything going around during this time of the year."

The Nets have also sent down four players to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Both two-way guards David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams, along with Day'Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards will remain back and get reps with Long Island.

The Raptors will be without forward Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain), defensive wing O.G. Anunoby (left hip sprain), and veteran wing Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, second toe dislocation).

Similar to Brooklyn, Toronto will also be utilizing their G League affiliate on Friday night. The Raptors have assigned three players to Raptors 905: Justin Champagnie and both of the two-way players, Jeff Downtin Jr., and Ron Harper Jr.

The game is slated to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET.