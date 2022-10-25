To no surprise, the Brooklyn Nets will remain without Seth Curry, Markieff Morris, and TJ Warren against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

The guard is at the tail-end of his ankle rehab and has been topping off the final benchmarks to get back on the court - more practices. He has been traveling with the team on the road. Before Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Steve Nash stated the team is still monitoring the guard but left the door open on a possible return against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, October 27 or against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, October 29.

Markieff Morris, who is not with the team due to personal reasons, will not rejoin the team in Milwaukee. The Nets head coach said he'll likely rejoin the team in Brooklyn on Thursday.

TJ Warren will remain out till at least November due to his left foot rehab. Warren, who is slated to be reevaluated in November, disclosed that he is doing 'everything he can' to get back on the hardwood. He declined to get into specifics. Warren is coming off his second consecutive stress fracture in his foot and there is no secret Brooklyn will be cautious with him.

The Nets currently stand at 1-2 on the short season with handfuls of tough matchups to look forward to. Joe Harris, who has come out of the last two contests fine, can be expected to get a minutes boost against the Bucks.

