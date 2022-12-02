Injury Report: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are riding a five-game win streak on their home floor entering Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons (left lateral calf strain), Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain), and two-way guard Alondes Williams (right adductor strain).

Simmons, who is slated to miss at least the next two games, will be reassessed after the third-game mark (Sunday against the Boston Celtics. When Simmons does return for Brooklyn, the Nets are expected to take a cautious approach when he's on the floor. The Nets head coach stated that a minute restriction and him being limited in back-to-backs are options.

“He's out the next three games," said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on Simmons' calf strain injury on Wednesday. "And that's what we are and then we'll get to a point where we'll take a look at him after that. But ended up being an upper calf strain. We'll see where he's at after these three games that he’ll miss."

Watanabe is expected to miss at least another week with his right hamstring strain. The team announced on Wednesday that the MRI results on his hamstring were similar to previous results and he will be reassessed after this week.

The Raptors will be without Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain), Justin Champagnie (G League assignment), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot; second toe; dislocation), Jeff Downtin Jr. (G League assignment), and Ron Harper Jr. (G League assignment).

Brooklyn has won both of their games this season against Toronto. A win would give the Nets a 3-0 season series lead. Outside of their matchups against the Raptors, the Nets have won three of their last five games and sit a game over .500 on the season (12-11).