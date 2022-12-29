Injury Report: Trae Young Receives Last Minute Status Update vs. Nets

After being listed as questionable vs. the Brooklyn Nets with a calf contusion, star point guard Trae Young was ruled out shortly before game time. This is the second night of a back to back for Atlanta, as Young played heavy minutes in their loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The severity of Young's injury is likely nothing too serious, or else he would have been ruled out initially, without the questionable status. The questionable status, even with Young ultimately not playing, is typically good news.

For Atlanta, they currently sit at an even .500, which is good for 9th in the Eastern Conference. It has been a struggle for them so far this season, as chemistry issues have emerged amidst their mediocre play. For the Nets, the story is quite the opposite, as they have been able to put their early-season drama behind them in route to a current NBA-best nine-game winning streak.

If the Nets defeat the Hawks without Trae Young, they will improve to 23-12 on the season, and would pull into a tie for 2nd-place in the East with the Milwaukee Bucks. Just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, the East's top spot is certainly not out of reach for the Nets either.

Games like these, against shorthanded inferior opponents, are matchups the Nets can't overlook. The overall level of focus has been great for Brooklyn lately, and they will need to keep that same approach against the Hawks in this one.

