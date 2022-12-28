Injury Report: Trae Young's Current Status vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are by far the hottest team in basketball, as they continue to burn through opponents on a nightly basis. Winners of their last nine games, the Nets are looking to make it 10-straight victories on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Expected to have their stars playing, Brooklyn will be going up against an Atlanta team that may or may not have Trae Young available. The star point guard is currently being listed as questionable with a left calf contusion after playing in last night's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Hawks have been one of the bigger disappointments so far this season, currently sitting at just 17-17. While they have had some injury issues, there have also been some brewing chemistry concerns that may have played into their underwhelming start to the season. At 17-17, Atlanta is 9th in the Eastern Conference, but they still have time to turn things around.

If Trae Young plays, this will of course be a much more difficult win for the Nets; however, with the way they have been playing, even a healthy Hawks team may not be enough to stop their roll. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both playing at an elite level, and their supporting cast members have been stepping up as well.

The Hawks and Nets will tip-off at 7:30 PM EST, and Trae Young will likely receive an updated injury status shortly before game time.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry