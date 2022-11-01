Skip to main content
Injury Report: Zach LaVine's Status vs. Brooklyn Nets

© Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is dealing with left knee issues
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is currently listed as questionable to play in Tuesday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The team is listing LaVine as questionable with left knee injury management.

Injury management is the term being used around the league for players who are dealing with injuries that need to be effectively managed in order to avoid any further damage. Teams and players are now being more cautious with pre-existing injuries, insuring that an appropriate workload is been placed on players who may be at risk of worsening an already less than optimal physical state.

For LaVine, he has recently dealt with a major injury, which is why the organization is taking this approach with him. He has been a great fit with the Chicago Bulls alongside DeMar DeRozan, and the team wants to make sure they prioritize his long-term health.

There is still a chance that LaVine plays in this game, as the current injury report has him listed as questionable. Since this is the front half of a back-to-back for Chicago, LaVine will likley only play in one of their next two games. If he plays against Brooklyn, it seems likely that he would be out with injury management against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

LaVine's official updated status will likely become available closer to game time, when the Nets host the Bulls at 7:30 PM EST.

