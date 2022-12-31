Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets will play the final game of their three-game road trip in Charlotte against the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn is riding a season-high 10-game win streak, and will likely have two of their key players available for Saturday night's game.

The Nets have listed Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) as probable vs. the Hornets. Brooklyn's point forward did not practice on Friday and is expected to suit up for the contest. Edmond Sumner is also listed as probable vs. Charlotte. He's dealing with a right thumb contusion.

"Ben did not practice. [We left him] back at the hotel. Best to keep in there. He'll fly with us to Charlotte," Vaughn stated to reporters before the team issued the injury report. "I guess [his status] could be up in the air as one of those non-COVID [illness]. I'm not even sure we'll list him, but all signs point towards him playing."

Outside of Simmons and Sumner, Brooklyn is healthy on Saturday night, but there's one lingering question mark: Joe Harris and his knee soreness.

The longest-tenured Net will miss his fourth straight game with left knee soreness on Saturday night. According to Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, the sharpshooter remains in Brooklyn getting treatment for his knee soreness. He hasn't played since the Nets' dominant home win against the depleted Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21.

"He'll stay at home, rejoin us [in Brooklyn]," Vaughn told reporters. "Hopefully, we'll assess him when we get back. But he will not play Charlotte, so no need for him to fly. Just thinking it through, keep him there, see what happens in these next few days."

The Nets have assigned David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, and Alondes Williams to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. All three young Nets will not make the trip to Charlotte.

For the Hornets, the team has ruled Cody Martin (Left Knee Procedure) and Kelly Oubre (Left Hand Sprain) out vs. the Nets. Veteran guard Dennis Smith Jr (Left Ankle Sprain) is questionable to play.