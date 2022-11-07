Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets have been undermanned for the majority of the first handful of regular season games. The team will welcome back Ben Simmons, who is available against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Simmons, who has missed the last four games with left knee soreness, traveled to Dallas Sunday afternoon to rejoin his teammates. The 26-year-old has been staying back in Brooklyn instead of traveling with the team to Washington D.C. or Charlotte to work with the medical staff on his left knee. He was dealing with some swelling, involving his knee to be drained. An MRI on his left knee came back clean last week.

After the Nets shootaround in Dallas, Simmons stated that he's feeling 'great' and expects to play limited minutes in his first game since Oct. 29. He expects his minute load will range around 20 minutes.

It hasn't been an easy go for Simmons in the early games of the regular season. He has struggled on the hardwood while trying to get his footing and rhythm back after being away from the game of basketball for nearly a year and a half. He is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 31.8 minutes per contest.

Both Joe Harris and Seth Curry are also available for the Nets Monday night in Dallas. The team will be without Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), Kyrie Irving (team suspension), TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery), and Alondes Williams (G League assignment).

The game against Dallas will mark Irving's third game of his 'at least five-game' team suspension. The Nets' superstar guard needs to fulfill a series of requirements before he is eligible to return to the team.