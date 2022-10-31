Injury Update: Nets Ben Simmons Downgraded To Questionable Against Indiana Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets might be without Ben Simmons against the Indiana Pacers Monday night.

Hours after the team hosted a shootaround in Industry City, the team listed Simmons as questionable. The 26-year-old star is dealing with left knee soreness, according to the team.

Simmons has struggled in the first six games of the regular season. The star, who is slowly regaining his footing after being away from the game of basketball for nearly a year and a half, is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across the six-game showing. There was no initial update provided on Simmons from the shootaround Monday morning.

While it remains to be seen if Simmons will give it a go against the Pacers Monday night, the Nets have officially downgraded Seth Curry to out. It was unlikely the guard was going to play in both games of Brooklyn's latest back-to-back: Pacers and Chicago Bulls. The guard made his season debut against the Pacers on Saturday.

It's very likely the Nets and the performance team will manage Curry's left ankle in an identical way to how the team is managing Joe Harris and his own left ankle. The Nets' head coach, Steve Nash, stated he doesn't want to overburden the longest-tenured Net (Harris) in the early part of the regular season. Harris sat in the second game of a back-to-back (loss to Dallas Mavericks) on Thursday. Both shooters are coming off off-season ankle operations.

Related Articles

Report: Kyrie Irving Won't Face Punishment For Tweeting Antisemitic Film

Steve Nash Demands ‘Bigger Commitment’ Out Of Dysfunctional Nets

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets Vs. Indiana Pacers