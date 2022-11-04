Injury Update: Nets Ben Simmons Underwent MRI Scan on Left Knee

In a week that was filled with bad news, there was some good news delivered on Friday night on the Ben Simmons front.

The Brooklyn Nets' acting head coach, Jacque Vaughn, revealed that Simmons underwent an MRI of his left knee. Simmons, who has been dealing with left knee soreness and some swelling, had his knee drained and the MRI scan results came back clean.

The 26-year-old struggling star did not travel with the team to Washington D.C. and he will remain in Brooklyn for Saturday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte. Including the upcoming games against the Wizards and Hornets, Simmons will be slated to miss four-straight games.

The Nets medical staff is treating Simmons and his left knee in Brooklyn. His availability for Monday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas is to be determined.

Joe Harris is expected to play in both games of the Nets back-to-back. Harris, who is being closely monitored due to coming off two ankle surgeries last season, only played in one back-to-back game this season. Prior to his departure, Steve Nash noted that it was unlikely the longest-tenured Nets would play in both games of a back-to-back in the early portion of the season.

Brooklyn will be without Seth Curry (left ankle - injury management) Friday night in the nation's capital. Similar to Harris, the Nets are taking a cautious approach with the shooting guard, who is coming off an off-season ankle operation.

It is likely Curry will play against the Hornets in his hometown of Charlotte Saturday night. He has not played in the last three games (including Wizards Friday night) for the Nets.

Brooklyn will remain without Kyrie Irving (suspension) for at least the next five games. Nets General Manager, Sean Marks laid out a series of steps Irving will need to accomplish before being able to return to the team.