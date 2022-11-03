Injury Updates: Nets Ben Simmons Not Traveling With Team

The Brooklyn Nets' acting head coach, Jacque Vaughn disclosed Ben Simmons will not travel with the team for at least the first two games of the upcoming three-game road trip.

“Ben will not travel with us for these next two games," Vaughn said after Nets practice Thursday morning. "He’s got some soreness and some swelling in the knee so he will not travel with us and play the next two games.”

Simmons, who is dealing with left knee soreness, has missed the past two games for Brooklyn. Although he has been ruled out for the upcoming back-to-back against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, his status for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas is to be determined.

“I’m going to say the first two for sure just because of the back-to-back and then we’ll assess and see where he is after that," Vaughn added on Simmons.

The Nets will continue to hold a cautious approach with Seth Curry in back-to-backs in the early portion of the regular season. Curry, who is coming off an off-season ankle surgery, has also missed the last two contests. Coach Vaughn said the guard will likely play in one of the two games of the road back-to-back. That hasn't been decided.

"Seth is in a boat where he’ll play one of the two games in this back-to-back," Vaughn said. "Still haven’t decided which one it’s gonna be. We’ll probably know that a little later on today.”

There isn't much of an update on TJ Warren. The veteran wing, who is still doing his left foot-injury recovery, hasn't been cleared for 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 yet.

“He’s been working on the floor," Vaughn said on Warren Thursday morning. "He’s been getting more shots up. He got a workout in this morning on the floor so another positive day in his direction.”