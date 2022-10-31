Injury Updates: Steve Nash Provides Updates on Ben Simmons and Seth Curry

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets' head coach, Steve Nash didn't provide any additional details about Simmons sore knee, stating the team will monitor him Tuesday. His availability for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls is to be determined.

“He just has a sore knee. That’s all I know really," said Nash pregame. "Tomorrow, we’ll have to monitor and see how he is but tonight he’s out and we’ll see how the knee is tomorrow and if he’s able to go.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report Simmons to miss Monday's game against the Pacers. Charania reported that the 26-year-old is dealing with some swelling in his left knee but there's hope he'll play against the Bulls Tuesday night.

Simmons isn't the only Net that was ruled out due to injury Monday night. Brooklyn will be without Seth Curry (left ankle - injury management). The guard made his season debut in Saturday's defeat to Indiana.

When the Nets head coach was asked whether Curry is in the same boat as Joe Harris, who is carefully monitored and will likely not play in back-to-backs in the early portion of the season due to managing his own left ankle, Nash didn't want to make any early statements. The team will check in on Curry Tuesday before making any official decisions.

"We’ll see. I don’t want to make any sweeping statements about they’re [Harris and Curry] in the same process but we’ll see how Seth is tomorrow and go from there," Nash stated. "I think he feels like he’s got a little bit of a ways to go before he’s at his best.”