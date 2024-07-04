Is trading Cam Johnson the Right Move for the Brooklyn Nets?
As the Brooklyn Nets continue their complete roster teardown, their potentially most sought-after piece may not necessarily need to be on his way out. At least, not yet.
Brooklyn would be able to receive decent compensation right now, but it could be in their best interest to delay conversations surrounding Cam Johnson until February of 2025 at next season's trade deadline. Opposing team's will know their identities by that point, seemingly willing to give up more in return for the 28-year-old in hopes of making a Finals run.
Contrarily, the Nets could opt to hang on to a fully developed Johnson to fill a role once they become competitive again. While he does not align with the Nets extremely young core as of now, general manager Sean Marks already turned around this franchise in three calendar years once. It is entirely feasible that he could do it again, placing Brooklyn back in contention before Johnson even turns 31.
While these two situations are purely hypothetical and the franchise will likely deal Johnson in the coming days, waiting to hit the total reset button could be beneficial to the Nets down the line. They were already one of the worst teams in the league last season, and now are sans Mikal Bridges, so keeping Johnson will not hurt Brooklyn's lottery odds.
It's certainly something Marks should entertain, but if the right offer comes his way, Johnson will be suiting up elsewhere next year.
