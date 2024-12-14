Ja Morant 'Was Just Trolling' at the End of Nets' Blowout Loss
As the clock dripped down late in the Brooklyn Nets' 135-119 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant committed an intentional foul to allow the hosts to close out the win with the reserves on the floor.
After the whistle was blown, Morant exchanged words with Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernandez and the Brooklyn bench for the second time that evening.
He had already jawed with the visitors at the end of the first half after he connected on a fadeaway as time expired.
Veteran guard Dennis Schröder took an issue with whatever the two-time All-Star had said to his coach.
Thus, double technicals were handed to Schröder and Morant, and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was also hit with one due to his reaction.
There was still 1:11 to play when this all went down. Once the final buzzer sounded at FedExForum, the dramatics resumed.
Both coaches met at mid-court to shake hands as Schröder followed. Both squads continued exchanging words, Morant included, before Jenkins finally headed to the locker room.
Following the altercation, Morant explained his motive behind the antics.
"On my end, I was trolling, just to get them riled up," he said via NBA on ESPN. "And they did. It wasn't too much on my side. I even told coach (Jenkins) that, that I was trolling, so he was good. I don't know what was said on their end to have coach (Jenkins) like that, but at the end I just went to make sure coach was good."
Having found itself on the receiving end of Morant's jokes, Brooklyn must regroup ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center.
