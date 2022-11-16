Jacque Vaughn Speaks On Challenge With Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets swingman, Ben Simmons hasn't had an easy go in the opening weeks of the regular season. From combatting reoccurring left knee soreness to struggling to find himself on the hardwood, things haven't been easy.

The Nets' head coach Jacque Vaughn has been very supportive of Simmons since he took the head chair in Brooklyn. In his mind, making Simmons comfortable on the basketball court and putting him in the best positions to succeed are challenges Vaughn is putting on his shoulders.

"I told [Ben] Simmons, I'm going to try my best to put you in a position, whether that's the group I put out there with, whether that's the time you check in - but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, that's my challenge," Vaughn told reporters in Sacramento Tuesday night.

"The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him, which we do. And then putting him in positions to have success," Vaughn added. "So that's keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard."

Simmons has come off the bench since returning from his initial battle with left knee soreness - an injury that initially cost him five-straight games. After playing in the following three contests, Simmons' knee soreness returned and he was a late scratch in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The star is expected to, once again, come off the bench against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night and be under a light minutes restriction - a restriction that will likely max at 25 minutes.