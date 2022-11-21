Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Reacts to Black Hebrew Israelites Rallying for Kyrie Irving

Jaylen Brown supports Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has officially returned to the NBA and to the Brooklyn Nets today. His return was more than just a basketball player returning to a team, it meant a lot more to many people - including Black Hebrew Israelites.

Before his return, a big group Black Hebrew Israelites gathered outside of Barclays Center to voice support for Irving's return. Celtics star Jaylen Brown echoed their sentiments, by quote tweeting the word "energy."

The situation may be more complicated than Jaylen initially intended by quote tweeting the video. While it's pretty clear that Jaylen wanted to show support for Irving, something he's done throughout his entire suspension, it may not be clear that he knows just what the Black Hebrew Israelites stand for. Much of their group is listed as an extremist group by the ADL and has very controversial ideas. It should be worth noting that Jaylen Brown also dropped Donda as his agency once Kanye West made his antisemitic statements.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets want to just be simply focused on basketball. The team has finally begun to start clicking with some quality wins over opponents. They've been clearly outmatched at times, and having Kyrie Irving back can help fix that problem immediately. A win against the Memphis Grizzlies, even without Ja Morant, can put Brooklyn on that track.

