Jaylen Brown Reacts to Report of Ime Udoka Becoming Nets Coach

Udoka coached Jaylen Brown to the NBA Finals last season.

The drama of the Brooklyn Nets seems to never end. After Kyrie Irving's major controversy, the team subsequently fired Steve Nash just a few days later. Within less than an hour, there were already reports of suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka taking his position - something Jaylen Brown took notice of.

Brown went on Instagram and reposted a story that contained Adrian Wojnarowski's report of Ime Udoka likely becoming the Brooklyn Nets head coach after Nash was fired.

Udoka has his own share of controversies, as he was suspended from being the Boston Celtics head coach after he "used crude language in dialogue with female subordinate prior to start of improper relationship play." This was all confirmed by an independent law firm that probed the situation, which significantly factored in the one-year suspension that Udoka faced.

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have remained relatively quiet about the entire Udoka situation. It's hard to tell if Brown's Instagram post is showing support, or just trying to show awareness of the situation. The vagueness of his post wouldn't allow one to responsibly say what his intentions are.

Regardless, there isn't a team more dramatic than the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA right now. This NBA season hasn't even been a month-long, and it feels like the Nets have dominated the news cycle with one new drama after another.

