Joel Embiid Trolls Kevin Durant With Hilarious WWE Video

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the NBA's best players, but he is also one of the league's elite trolls online. Never hesitant to troll fans or players on Twitter, Embiid is always quick and creative with his use of social media. Following Wednesday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid trolled Kevin Durant with one of the funniest videos of the year.

Using a classic WWE celebration during the game, Embiid faced the crowd and taunted the Nets after a big bucket. Durant, who was watching the game at home, reacted instantly to the celebration with this Tweet:

After the game, Embiid wasted no time trolling Durant. Quote Tweeting Durant's reaction with a hilarious WWE compilation that included references to the original taunt, Embiid went viral almost instantly. Mixed into the video were several instances of Embiid and Durant's own personal rivalry, which added to what was already a hilarious response:

It is all fun and games between Durant and Embiid, which is something both players would admit. Following one of their on-court beefs at the end of 2021, Durant said, "If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game. We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

No different than their previous battles, Durant will almost certainly embrace this back and forth with Embiid.

