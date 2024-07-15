Jordi Fernandez is Optimistic About the New Look Brooklyn Nets
After former Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks for five first-round draft picks, the goal of rebuilding the squad and aiming for long-term success was put into action. When talking about the new-look Nets, the head coach of Brooklyn, Jordi Fernandez, recently gave his first thoughts on what transpired while coaching Canada at the Olympics.
“Because I don’t have social media, I had people texting me during dinner. My phone was blowing up, and I already knew because my boss called me and he told me. So, very, very excited. Obviously on board with the path that we’re taking, and I think that’s gonna just take us to that level that we want to get to," Fernandez said. “We just couldn’t control if something [big came], what other teams would offer, so we’d just have to sit and wait. And he had his different avenues to get there."
With an eye toward the competitive draft classes of 2025 and 2026, the Nets are currently concentrating on rebuilding the squad. Marks has faith that the team's recent draft selections will contribute to its long-term success. Though Marks thinks the move offers the Nets a clear route to long-term success, it was a difficult decision.
It is difficult to turn down an offer like the one the Nets received from New York, but it gives the team a clear route forward as they continue to develop this squad for long-term success. The Nets are patiently and strategically building a good squad through trades, free agency, and draft picks as they go forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.