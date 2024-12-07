Jordi Fernandez Makes Nets Hopeful
The Brooklyn Nets had a bleak outlook for the franchise coming into the season, but head coach Jordi Fernandez has added a lot of optimism.
The team has bought into Fernandez's methods, which has led to a start that many deemed unlikely coming into the season.
HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer declared Fernandez as the reason for hope for the Nets.
"Fernandez has been an incredible find, turning a mishmash of unheralded young guys and veteran role players into what was a Top 10 offense just two days ago. Fernandez has gotten buy-in from a group that might not possess a single surefire piece of the future. The offense is predicated on the just-injured Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroeder’s ability to get two feet into the paint and spray out to the plethora of shooters on the roster, but Fernandez can also get huge nights from guys like Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin when he needs to. No one knows what the next iteration of the Nets will look like, but they’ve at least found their helmsman of the future," Shearer writes.
With Fernandez at the helm, he has the right tools to inspire a team and push the right buttons that could lead the Nets back towards contention.
Fernandez and the Nets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.