Jordi Fernandez Reveals Origin of His Coaching Philosophies
For the first time in years, it seems the Brooklyn Nets have a superstar head coach at the helm.
And it's not just on the X's and O's front. Jordi Fernandez is the complete package, all starting with his mentality.
"We’re not close yet, but we’ve made progress," he told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "So, it’s just the beginning, and we have a plan.”
But how did the man who was voted the top assistant in the NBA by league general managers last season become such a polarizing leader?
"“[It came from] a lot of the coaches that I’ve worked with. Starting with Mike Brown, Byron Scott, David Blatt, Ty Lue, Michael Malone, Sergio Scariolo, all those coaches that I’ve worked with, I have a lot of respect for them," Fernandez said. "Helping me understand that yes, games are important, everybody gets excited with playing games. But if you take care of getting 1% better, especially when people are not looking at you, watching you, what you do."
While his Nets have slipped into a slump after a surprising start to the 2024-25 campaign, Fernandez's fingerprints are all over this year's roster.
They're gritty. They're tough. And they've fought hard in every contest no matter the score.
"For the guys, it’s just not basketball. It’s not just shooting the ball. It’s not just playing defense. But it’s everything that we do.”
Amid a three-game losing streak, Brooklyn must lean on Fernandez's philosophy to snap the skid in Tuesday night's home NBA Cup matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. EST.
