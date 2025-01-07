Inside The Nets

Jordi Fernandez Takes Responsibility for Blowout Loss to Pacers: 'It’s On Me'

The Nets' head coach discussed the falter at the Barclays Center.

Kyler Fox

Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez applauds his players after calling a time out against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez applauds his players after calling a time out against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

For rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, his inaugural season at the helm of the Brooklyn Nets has been one full of injuries.

He's deployed countless unique starting lineups amid an array of absences.

Following last night's 113-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn's second straight lopsided home loss, the 41-year-old took responsibility for a lack of offensive consistency.

Dec 29, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“Use whatever sets or actions we could run to our strengths, and find the quality of the shots that we’ve taught and the ones that have worked very well for us,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “You need to find it in different ways because you have different groups out there. So it’s not on the players. It’s on me and the rest of the coaches.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I gotta find a way to help them. A lot of times it’s on me. I’ve got to be clean with calls, simplify things.”

Without Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Ben Simmons or D'Angelo Russell available, the Nets were without a quartet that averages a combined 62.8 points per game.

Through the "next man up" mentality, it was Day'Ron Sharpe who stepped into a larger role.

Jan 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) misses a dunk against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The backup big man posted season highs of 16 points and 13 rebounds to go along with a career-high 5 assists.

“For sure, that is my best game, it seems so far,” Sharpe said via Lewis. “Physically, it is what it is. I feel like I can do it again, to be honest with you. I always had playmaking. My guys just hit more shots tonight or more cuts tonight, I just found them. I just always had that.”

Having begun the new year 1-2 and on the tail end of two straight blunders against conference opponents, Brooklyn shifts focus to a six-game road trip starting Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Home/News