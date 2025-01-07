Jordi Fernandez Takes Responsibility for Blowout Loss to Pacers: 'It’s On Me'
For rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, his inaugural season at the helm of the Brooklyn Nets has been one full of injuries.
He's deployed countless unique starting lineups amid an array of absences.
Following last night's 113-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn's second straight lopsided home loss, the 41-year-old took responsibility for a lack of offensive consistency.
“Use whatever sets or actions we could run to our strengths, and find the quality of the shots that we’ve taught and the ones that have worked very well for us,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “You need to find it in different ways because you have different groups out there. So it’s not on the players. It’s on me and the rest of the coaches.
“It’s a little bit of everything. I gotta find a way to help them. A lot of times it’s on me. I’ve got to be clean with calls, simplify things.”
Without Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Ben Simmons or D'Angelo Russell available, the Nets were without a quartet that averages a combined 62.8 points per game.
Through the "next man up" mentality, it was Day'Ron Sharpe who stepped into a larger role.
The backup big man posted season highs of 16 points and 13 rebounds to go along with a career-high 5 assists.
“For sure, that is my best game, it seems so far,” Sharpe said via Lewis. “Physically, it is what it is. I feel like I can do it again, to be honest with you. I always had playmaking. My guys just hit more shots tonight or more cuts tonight, I just found them. I just always had that.”
Having begun the new year 1-2 and on the tail end of two straight blunders against conference opponents, Brooklyn shifts focus to a six-game road trip starting Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.