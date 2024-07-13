Keon Johnson Return to Brooklyn Nets Uncertain amid Free Agency
After acquiring Keon Johnson from the Phoenix Suns after their fallout, Johnson is an unrestricted free agent after just one season with the Brooklyn Nets. Without any indications that another team may sign the guard instead of him returning to Brooklyn, the 22-year-old exclusively told Brian Lewis of the Post about his relationship with the franchise that dates back all the way to 2021.
“It’s really their interest that they’ve shown to me at the beginning. Brooklyn had an interest in me during the draft. They couldn’t get me in the draft, but really just having an organization around me that is hands-on and wants to see me grow -- I feel like with the free agency that I have right now, all I’m focused on is just someone giving me the opportunity to play ball."
With Steve Hetzel now on the Nets' coaching staff after being acquired this year from the Portland Trail Blazers, the team that drafted Johnson in 2021, the Nets guard might be more motivated to stay. Hetzel is also the head coach of the Nets' Summer League team with Jordi Fernandez away with the Canadian National team preparing for the Olympics.
Hetzel told the Post, “I’ve seen tremendous growth from his rookie year. We saw him grow in Portland, and now being away from him for a season and coming back and seeing him, he’s continued to grow. He has NBA experience in terms of years, but he’s still a very young man, so he has a long career ahead of him if he continues to grow the way he has."
