Kevin Durant Blasts Media After Viral Giovani Bernard Video

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was upset over the treatment of Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard was involved in a very unfortunate miscue during a recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bernard mishandled a snap during what seemed to be a fake punt play, and it led to a turnover for Tampa Bay that they were unable to recover from.

While it is common for players involved in plays like that to address the media after games, there are certain lines that should never be crossed be media members seeking answers from athletes. In an incredibly uncomfortable video that was uploaded to Twitter by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bernard was seen and heard being disrespected by both Laine and other reporters in the locker room.

The running back handled the situation very professionally, but it was an instance of entitlement and disrespect from the media that should never happen. The video is still being widely discussed on Twitter, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in with his opinion.

In his initial response, Durant praised Bernard for his professionalism while being treated so poorly. In additional Tweets that responded to replies in his mentions, Durant blasted the media for their entitlement, while acknowledging that there are good people who simply enjoy covering sports, but the "spoiled, entitled clickbait media" is something that the world of sports can do without.

