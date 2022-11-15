Kevin Durant Blasts Refs For Technical Foul on Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder played a thriller on Monday night, as Boston was able to hold off a pesky Thunder team to secure a win down the stretch. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his run of dominance, and after a slow start to the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum came alive late.

Tatum was hit with a technical foul early in the second quarter, and it was an undeniably weak call. After being whistled for a foul, Tatum clapped his hands together, and was hit with a tech. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was tuned in to the game, and called it the worst tech he has seen in a while.

Having battled Tatum and the Celtics in the playoffs the last two years, Durant has a lot of respect for he and his team. Always watching games around the league, Durant was watching this exciting matchup between the Celtics and Thunder, and shared his thoughts on what he thought was an awful technical foul call.

Some officials are more patient when it comes to issuing technical fouls, and some have a quick trigger, as seen in this Tatum instance. What Tatum did certainly didn't seem worthy of a technical foul, and Kevin Durant could not believe it. Tatum was surprised as well, but unless the league rescinds it, he will have to keep the tech on his record.

Related Articles

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons