Kevin Durant could make his return from injury at 2020 Olympics before making Nets' debut

Any thought of Kevin Durant returning for the 2019-2020 season went out the window when Kyrie Irving elected for arthroscopic shoulder surgery this week, but now reports indicate that the two-time NBA Finals MVP could be gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Rich Kleiman, Durant's agent told the New York Post. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”

There were rumors swirling that Durant could be a candidate to return before the end of this season if the Nets wanted to make a late-season run, but now his sights have shifted to making a summer debut.

Nets fans must have mixed emotions about this news as they'll be thrilled with the idea that he'll be ready to return to the court by summer and get some much needed rust off, but also his risk of injury is increased playing for Team USA.

The track record of player bouncing back from Achilles tears and returning to be the same player isn't exactly encouraging. Dominique Wilkins is one of the lone examples of a player returning to the same level or exceeding the level they played at prior to the injury.

While Nets fans anxiously await the superstar to get back on the hardwood and attempt to lead the team's championship charge, the stress levels have to be through the roof if his 2020 debut will come with Team USA instead of in a Nets uniform.