Inside The Nets
Top Stories
News

Kevin Durant could make his return from injury at 2020 Olympics before making Nets' debut

Rick Laughland

Any thought of Kevin Durant returning for the 2019-2020 season went out the window when Kyrie Irving elected for arthroscopic shoulder surgery this week, but now reports indicate that the two-time NBA Finals MVP could be gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Rich Kleiman, Durant's agent told the New York Post. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”

There were rumors swirling that Durant could be a candidate to return before the end of this season if the Nets wanted to make a late-season run, but now his sights have shifted to making a summer debut. 

Nets fans must have mixed emotions about this news as they'll be thrilled with the idea that he'll be ready to return to the court by summer and get some much needed rust off, but also his risk of injury is increased playing for Team USA. 

The track record of player bouncing back from Achilles tears and returning to be the same player isn't exactly encouraging. Dominique Wilkins is one of the lone examples of a player returning to the same level or exceeding the level they played at prior to the injury. 

While Nets fans anxiously await the superstar to get back on the hardwood and attempt to lead the team's championship charge, the stress levels have to be through the roof if his 2020 debut will come with Team USA instead of in a Nets uniform. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyrie Irving undergoes successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Nets floor general is expected to be ready for 2020-2021 season.

Rick Laughland

Rich Kleiman On What The Nets With Durant And Kyrie Will Be Like: 'Incredible'

KD's business manager and agent sat down with Sports Illustrated's Rob Lep for a one-on-one interview on his childhood, growing up a Knicks fan, his relationship with Durant, fellow agent Leon Rose being hired as NYK's president, etc.

Rob Lep

Late Turnover Makes Nets Come Up Short Against Heat 116-113

Dinwiddie turnover costs Nets 4th straight game

Eric Webb

Nets Fall 141-118 To Struggling Hawks

Nets Fall 141-118 To Struggling Hawks

Eric Webb

Nets Fall to Wizards 110-106 As Beal Drops a Quiet 30

Levert drops 34, but Nets still fall short against struggling Wizards

Eric Webb

by

Ct33

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving "Made No Sense To Him"

Golden State boss discussed KD's free-agency during wide-ranging interview with 95.7 The Game.

Rob Lep

by

Ct33

Nets Fall to Magic Again 115-113

Strong fourth quarter from Magic helps them take down Nets

Eric Webb

Nets Blowout Hornets 115-86 On the Road After Disappointing Loss to 76ers

Luwawu-Cabarrot goes off for 21 in Nets rout of Hornets

Eric Webb

Lep: Nets Fans Should Be Happy Kyrie Irving Is Out For The Season

The 2019-20 season was never about winning championships. It was a waiting year until superstar Kevin Durant returns from his torn achilles injury.

Rob Lep

Nets Fall 112-104 to 76ers to Finish Season Series 1-3

Brooklyn goes cold in overtime, falls to 76ers

Eric Webb