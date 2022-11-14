Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Disses Patrick Beverley's Defense on Him

Kevin Durant doesn't believe Patrick Beverley shut him down.

The Los Angeles Lakers were incredibly happy to get their third win of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, especially Patrick Beverley.

Beverley had a very Beverley-esque answer when asked about what the key to shutting down the Brooklyn Nets was.

"Shit, me guarding KD," Beverley said. "Y'all didn't see that? That was the key from the beginning. I set the tone, the team responded. I ask for all the assignments. We came up short against the Clippers, but the game plan was good against Paul George, we should have won against that. I started off on KD today, I love those matchups. It's how I make my name. My teammates did a helluva job having my back."

A fan named Trey Brown quote tweeted Beverley saying "he not lying." His tweet prompted Kevin Durant to respond this morning with a simple "yes he is brother." 

Based on Kevin Durant's response, it seems pretty fair to say he doesn't believe Patrick Beverley's defense had any effect on him. Durant put up a pretty solid stat line despite the loss: 31 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks, on 8/16 FGs. Both he and Beverley have had some hilarious run-ins years ago during the 2019 NBA playoffs, which prompted Durant to put up an insane 45 and 50-point game against the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley may have had the last laugh yesterday, but winning the season will be a different story.

