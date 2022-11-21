Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.

Kevin Durant was asked a simple question about who he'd take in a three-point contest - Steph Curry, or his current teammate Yuta Watanabe.

Durant had a different answer in mind.

"Me," Durant exclaimed. 

After Kevin Durant was told he couldn't choose himself, he gave a much more regular answer that would make Warriors fans happy.

"The God Steph of course, but Yuta is definitely knocking it down right now. He's shooting the ball extremely well for us, spacing the floor, but he also driving the ball when he's catching. He's making the right play right now. I think when you make the right play, shots feel a little better leaving your hand."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Durant had a big smile on his face when answering the question, which is honestly the most important thing for both Nets fans and Warriors fans. For Nets fans, it shows that the drama within the organization seems all but over. The Nets are winning, the team is happy, and the chemistry is finally starting to build. For Warriors fans, it shows that Kevin Durant has no ill will towards his former teammates or organization.

In all fairness to Yuta Watanabe, he is shooting an astonishing 57.1% from three this season. Albeit, he's only averaging 3 threes a game. Steph Curry is shooting 44.7% on an insane 11.8 threes a game. Steph Curry is shooting more threes than twos this season, and it's actually surreal to see how well he's doing it. Regardless, Kevin Durant's money is on himself.

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

In This Article (3)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_19476642
News

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17903398_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving 'Never Had A Doubt' About Returning to Nets Amidst Controversy

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19476647
News

Nets React to Kyrie Irving's Return

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19442429
News

Ben Simmons Shares Hilarious Reaction to Upcoming Game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19307697_168390270_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown Reacts to Black Hebrew Israelites Rallying for Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19475782
News

Watch: Nets Crowd Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning From Suspension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19310603
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19459542
News

Injury Report: Ja Morant OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn