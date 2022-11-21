Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Kevin Durant was asked a simple question about who he'd take in a three-point contest - Steph Curry, or his current teammate Yuta Watanabe.

Durant had a different answer in mind.

"Me," Durant exclaimed.

After Kevin Durant was told he couldn't choose himself, he gave a much more regular answer that would make Warriors fans happy.

"The God Steph of course, but Yuta is definitely knocking it down right now. He's shooting the ball extremely well for us, spacing the floor, but he also driving the ball when he's catching. He's making the right play right now. I think when you make the right play, shots feel a little better leaving your hand."

Durant had a big smile on his face when answering the question, which is honestly the most important thing for both Nets fans and Warriors fans. For Nets fans, it shows that the drama within the organization seems all but over. The Nets are winning, the team is happy, and the chemistry is finally starting to build. For Warriors fans, it shows that Kevin Durant has no ill will towards his former teammates or organization.

In all fairness to Yuta Watanabe, he is shooting an astonishing 57.1% from three this season. Albeit, he's only averaging 3 threes a game. Steph Curry is shooting 44.7% on an insane 11.8 threes a game. Steph Curry is shooting more threes than twos this season, and it's actually surreal to see how well he's doing it. Regardless, Kevin Durant's money is on himself.

