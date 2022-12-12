Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Playing in Nets vs Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets were missing their big three last night against the Indiana Pacers, but they're all coming back against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The full injury report for the Nets vs Wizards has yet to be revealed, but Brooklyn has revealed their portion of the report. As of right now, Nic Claxton is the only player questionable with right hamstring tightness. David Duke Jr is out on a G League two-way, Kessler Edwards is out on a G League assignment, Royce O'Neale is out for personal reasons, and Alondes Williams is out on a G League two-way. As it stands, the only rotation players that are questionable or out are Nic Claxton and Royce O'Neale.

It's still pretty surreal that the Brooklyn Nets managed to pull off a win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday despite being down as many players as they were. The team is playing a bit with house money against the Washington Wizards, but they certainly can't afford to play like it. Brooklyn is finally playing in a good groove with confidence and they're in the fourth seed- only 1.5 games out from the third seed.

A win against a struggling Washington Wizards team would put the Nets only one game away from the third seed and five games above .500. In the same way that Indiana wasn't prepared for a shorthanded Brooklyn team, the Nets can't afford to do the same against the Wizards.

