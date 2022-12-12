Skip to main content

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Playing in Nets vs Wizards

The Nets' big three are back.

The Brooklyn Nets were missing their big three last night against the Indiana Pacers, but they're all coming back against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The full injury report for the Nets vs Wizards has yet to be revealed, but Brooklyn has revealed their portion of the report. As of right now, Nic Claxton is the only player questionable with right hamstring tightness. David Duke Jr is out on a G League two-way, Kessler Edwards is out on a G League assignment, Royce O'Neale is out for personal reasons, and Alondes Williams is out on a G League two-way. As it stands, the only rotation players that are questionable or out are Nic Claxton and Royce O'Neale.

It's still pretty surreal that the Brooklyn Nets managed to pull off a win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday despite being down as many players as they were. The team is playing a bit with house money against the Washington Wizards, but they certainly can't afford to play like it. Brooklyn is finally playing in a good groove with confidence and they're in the fourth seed- only 1.5 games out from the third seed.

A win against a struggling Washington Wizards team would put the Nets only one game away from the third seed and five games above .500. In the same way that Indiana wasn't prepared for a shorthanded Brooklyn team, the Nets can't afford to do the same against the Wizards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 1.57.18 PM
News

NBA Admits Crucial Blown Calls in Nets vs. Hawks Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19504225
News

Nets vs. Pacers: How to Watch and Betting Odds

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19370771
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119015_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Without Eight Players vs. Pacers, Including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19595832
News

Jacque Vaughn non-committal on Kevin Durant's status vs. Pacers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19488280
News

Jacque Vaughn Reveals Who's In and Who's Out in Nets Back-To-Back

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_12639119
News

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19488280
News

Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen