Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving Nearing Return

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is nearing a return from his suspension. The star guard has met with both Adam Silver and Nets leadership since being suspended, and is now nearing a return. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about Irving's looming return, and shared his excitement.

"I haven't talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark," Durant said.

When asked about some of what has been going on, Durant admitted that he had not heard many details, and instead has been focused on basketball.

"I don't know the details about anything that's going. I should know I guess because I'm part of the team, but I've been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon," Durant said.

The Nets have battled in the absence of Irving, but it is clear they are missing a major dynamic to their team. Durant has come up big in Irving's absence, but could certainly use his co-star back. For Durant and his Nets teammates, the hope is that Irving's return is coming soon.

With time to turn their season around, a focused Kyrie Irving would be huge for the Nets.

