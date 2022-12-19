Kevin Durant Reacts to Monster Game vs. Pistons

It appeared to be a trap game for the Nets, who were riding a five-game winning streak into Detroit Sunday night. When the team dearly needed Kevin Durant's prolific scoring, he delivered in the second half.

The Nets' superstar forward couldn't miss in the third quarter, pouring in 26 points to spark a comeback. That's the most points he's ever scored in a single quarter of play.

"I got a couple free throws, was able to get some good looks off of screens and just tried to stay locked into the gameplan on defense," Kevin Durant told YES Network on his third-quarter performance. "That usually gets me going on offense."

The 34-year-old superstar has cemented himself as a Pistons killer in the last two seasons. Durant, who finished Sunday's win with a game-high 43 points, has now scored 40+ points in each of his last three games vs. Detroit. That has clearly been the catalyst to Brooklyn's dominance over the Motor City. The Nets have now won seven-straight contests against the Pistons.

"They play such a physical brand of ball. We're always in tight games with them," said Durant on the Pistons. "They're a long, athletic team. They always give us some trouble. I always try to do my best to make shots, get downhill to the paint, and create some stuff. I got some more opportunities tonight."

In a bigger scope, Durant's 43-point game marked his ninth 40+ point game as a Net. His nine 40+ point games rank third in franchise history, trailing Vince Carter (17) and teammate Kyrie Irving (12). Irving concluded the win over the Pistons with 38 points.

Brooklyn's win streak has extended to six games and the team is 13-3 in their last 16 games.