Kevin Durant Reacts to Steve Nash Being Fired

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash decided to part ways on Tuesday, and the news supposedly came as a surprise to Kevin Durant. Speaking with the media after Brooklyn's loss to the Chicago Bulls, Durant said he was "shocked" by the news.

There were reports over the summer that Durant had been pushing for the Nets to not only fire Steve Nash, but general manager Sean Marks as well. When that didn't happen, it's unclear of Durant's desire for Nash to be fired changed at all, but it has now finally happened.

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a horrible start this season, and things have somehow gotten worse since last year's sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Since that disastrous first-round exit, Brooklyn has dealt with the drama of Durant's trade request, Kyrie Irving's latest controversy, and now the firing of their head coach. Mixed in with that drama, are the reports that Brooklyn has settled on former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, a rumor that Sean Marks has since refuted.

It seems unlikely that a head coaching change is the answer for this Nets team, because while Steve Nash was not great during his time there, the roster is simply filled with distractions that make winning basketball hard to achieve. This will be an interesting situation to follow, but things are not looking good in Brooklyn right now.

Related Articles

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash