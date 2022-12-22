Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup

Kevin Durant wants to see an Allen Iverson vs Steph Curry matchup.

Very few active NBA players love the game of basketball as much as Kevin Durant - KD simply just loves hooping. Kevin Durant joined a pure hooper in Jamal Crawford, where the two discussed Durant's dream 5-on-5 pickup game matchup on NBATV.

The following players were listed in Kevin Durant's dream 5-on-5 pickup game matchup: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Steph Curry, Allen Iverson, and Jamal Crawford.

KD didn't specify which players he wanted to see on which teams, but rather just which ten players he really wanted to see in the matchup. One matchup in particular that Durant really wanted to see was Steph Curry vs Allen Iverson.

While it wasn't intentional, Durant forgot to mention Kyrie Irving and he'd arguably be one of the best pickup game basketball players to be in a game like that. As great of a pickup game hooper Jamal Crawford is, Kyrie Irving is one of the best 1-on-1 players of all time. Out of respect to the interview, it seemed like Durant listed Jamal in place of Kyrie.

"I'm gonna throw Jamal Crawford in there man," Durant said about his last pick.

When talking about the pure game of basketball, Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players to have that conversation with.

