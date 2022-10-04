Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reveals Fantasy Football Team

USA Today

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant showed off his fantasy football squad
From NBA stars down to every day fans, fantasy football is something that many people participate in every NFL season. With the NFL season now fully in swing, fantasy football participants are getting a good look at how their respective squads will perform throughout the year. For Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, he is fresh off a victory:

Showing off his team, and his latest victory, Durant's squad is led by Lamar Jackson and a solid receiving core. With games once a week, fantasy football is easier to keep up with than fantasy baseball or basketball, which allows Durant to dedicate the appropriate amount of time to his team.

From the looks of his fantasy football squad, Durant's league is likely not very large, as he was able to stack his roster with a lot of star-power. Surviving a big performance from Josh Allen, who his opponent had at quarterback, Durant was carried by some big numbers from his receiving core.

A known football fan, Durant did well with his fantasy football squad, and showed it off for his followers on Twitter. Always engaging with his fanbase online, Durant is one of the better follows in the NBA. Whether it's clapping back at haters, appreciating supporters, or showing off his fantasy football squad, Durant interacts on Twitter much more than NBA stars of his stature usually do.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

