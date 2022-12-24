Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals How Jacque Vaughn Turned Nets Around

After a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared an interesting story
While an NBA team's poor performance is rarely caused by just one issue, a head coaching change can often be what turns a team around. For the Brooklyn Nets, replacing Steve Nash with Jacque Vaughn has generated great results, and Kevin Durant revealed one way in which Vaughn really helped turn things around in Brooklyn.

Speaking with reporters after Brooklyn's big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant said, "I want to say almost a month ago, Jacque put up the box-out stats for us, and a lot of guys didn't like where they were as far as percentage of boxing out. Not even grabbing rebounds, just putting a body on somebody, and I think since then we've been making a conscious effort to touch somebody up when they're running to the glass and all of us trying to gang rebound as well. Last few games have been solid for us. I think everybody's locked in on that side of the game and that's something we can't have slippage on. We have to be there every possession."

Durant believes Brooklyn's greater emphasis on boxing out is something that has really helped turn their season around. Winners of their last eight games, Brooklyn now sits just 1.5 games back from the first-seed, and will enter Christmas with the longest active winning streak in the entire NBA.

