Kevin Durant Speaks on Brooklyn Ahead of Matchup: 'I'm a Net for Life'
The Brooklyn Nets will face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns tonight at the Footprint Center. Durant is set to face his previous team for the third time since getting traded to the Suns in 2023.
Dana Scott of azcentral asked Durant about facing the Nets, and the future Hall-of-Famer had nothing but positive things to say about Brooklyn.
“I'm a Net for life. I'm always gonna say that; I always feel that," Durant said. "It's gonna be in my heart and my blood forever. So it's always good to see family, people that I grinded with."
"But they're [Brooklyn Nets] playing great ball. People didn't expect them to be out here beating teams like Golden State… They have some good wins throughout the season so far. So looking forward to seeing everybody and competing against them.”
Durant played 129 regular-season games with the Nets across three seasons and spent nearly four years with the franchise after signing with Brooklyn in 2019. As a Net, the forward averaged 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
Durant's tenure with the Nets was so impactful that the team gave him a tribute video in his return to the Barclays Center last season. However, Durant made it known that he didn't want one.
In the two times his Suns have faced the Nets, Durant has averaged 30.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks. In his first game, Brooklyn defeated the Suns on the road, 116-112, but Phoenix got the best of the Nets in the Barclays Center, winning 136-120.
