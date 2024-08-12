Kevin Durant Takes Subtle Jab at Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder
Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has never shied away from social media engagement.
His latest X post sparked from a quote by Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, who argued the European style of play would prove to be difficult for Team USA to handle.
"European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball. Straight coaching," Schroder said ahead of Germany's 93-83 loss to Serbia in the Bronze Medal Game.
Durant took this to heart, deciding to respond to the Nets guard's comments after he, LeBron James and Stephen Curry led the United States to their fifth straight gold medal.
"ENTERTAINMENT AND IQ" appeared as the caption for Durant's celebratory post to commemorate Team USA's victory.
Durant's online presence has become somewhat of a running joke among NBA fans over the years, cementing the likelihood that the apparent shot at Schroder is nothing more than the social media antics those same fans are used to.
It's unlikely that true bad blood exists between the two Olympians. Durant's post was simply just a troll. Unfortunately for Schroder and his opinion, the United States has not placed below gold since the 2004 Syndey Olympics, where they secured bronze.
While European talent is beginning to dominant the league through the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, when on the global stage Team USA has always prevailed over the last two decades.
Durant and Schroder will have the opportunity to settle their online beef (if there even is any) on the court next season when Brooklyn takes on the Phoenix Suns.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.