Killian Hayes on Nets Pairing: 'I Just Feel Good Here'
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks addressed the franchise's thin point guard room this summer by banking on potential.
Once a 7th-overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Killian Hayes was described as a "combo guard with great size, who can become a really good point guard at the NBA level."
Following a three-and-a-half year-long stint with the Detroit Pistons, Hayes was waived this past February after a lackluster tenure. Over the summer he was tabbed as one of the Nets' projects ahead of year one of their total rebuild, and it appears to be a perfect match.
"Just talking to the GM... I came here and had a good talk, good workouts. I just feel good here," Hayes said via Erik Slater on X. "I feel like it's a good system and a good start for me because it's kind of a rebuild, and I'm trying to rebuild myself as well."
The developmental process in Detroit has been below average for what seems like years now, a stark contrast from the current situation in Brooklyn. New head coach Jordi Fernandez's track record suggests that Hayes could finally find his footing with the proper plan in place. Alongside NBA vets Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons as mentors, the 6-foot-5 guard has the opportunity to unlock the skills that made him a lottery pick.
Hayes sees his first action in a Nets uniform on Oct. 8's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST.
