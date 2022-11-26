Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Donates 60K to NYC's Oldest Black Muslim School

Kyrie Irving showed up at New York City's Oldest Black Muslim School and donated $600,000

The Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has a long and lengthy history of giving back to the community. His latest donation went to the City of New York's Oldest Black Muslim School. 

According to Hamza Abdul-Mumit - a former student of the elementary/middle school - Irving pulled up and donated $60,000. In a social media post, Abdul-Mumit wrote ... 

"Ky [Kyrie Irving] pulled up to my elementary/middle school this week and dropped a 60K bag. It's the oldest Black Muslim school in NYC. That's my former teacher. Big ups to the Bro." 

Irving's large donation follows multiple other contributions to individuals and communities. The Nets guard recently made an unannounced $65,000 donation to the family of Shanquella Robinson through a fundraiser organized by Quilla Long, the sister of Robinson. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The other notable donation the Nets guard made came recently as well. Irving donated $50,000 to the family of Devin Chandler - one of the three University of Virginia men's college football players who were shot and killed earlier this month. 

Shelly Crais, a former co-worker and friend of Chandler’s mother, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and other expenses. 

“I have hope that Devin’s mom won’t have to deal with financial burden on top of what she is already facing,” Crais wrote on the fundraiser’s page. 

The large donation from Irving appeared under the top donations section of Chandler’s GoFundMe account. Screenshots of Irving's generous donation made their rounds and had been shared on social media. Similar to his other donations, Irving made no public mention of his act of kindness.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_19488280
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19487455_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Sad Story of Secret Philadelphia Charity Work Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19487451
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19494076_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving' Shocking Answer For Best Shooter in the World

By Farbod Esnaashari
kevin-durant
News

Kevin Durant: 'Everybody' Wants Brooklyn Nets to Fail

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19441185_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19272809
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19488279_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Claps Back at Philadelphia 76ers Fans

By Farbod Esnaashari