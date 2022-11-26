Kyrie Irving Donates 60K to NYC's Oldest Black Muslim School

The Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has a long and lengthy history of giving back to the community. His latest donation went to the City of New York's Oldest Black Muslim School.

According to Hamza Abdul-Mumit - a former student of the elementary/middle school - Irving pulled up and donated $60,000. In a social media post, Abdul-Mumit wrote ...

"Ky [Kyrie Irving] pulled up to my elementary/middle school this week and dropped a 60K bag. It's the oldest Black Muslim school in NYC. That's my former teacher. Big ups to the Bro."

Irving's large donation follows multiple other contributions to individuals and communities. The Nets guard recently made an unannounced $65,000 donation to the family of Shanquella Robinson through a fundraiser organized by Quilla Long, the sister of Robinson.

The other notable donation the Nets guard made came recently as well. Irving donated $50,000 to the family of Devin Chandler - one of the three University of Virginia men's college football players who were shot and killed earlier this month.

Shelly Crais, a former co-worker and friend of Chandler’s mother, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and other expenses.

“I have hope that Devin’s mom won’t have to deal with financial burden on top of what she is already facing,” Crais wrote on the fundraiser’s page.

The large donation from Irving appeared under the top donations section of Chandler’s GoFundMe account. Screenshots of Irving's generous donation made their rounds and had been shared on social media. Similar to his other donations, Irving made no public mention of his act of kindness.

