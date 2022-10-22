Kyrie Irving Gives Huge Praise to Pascal Siakam's Growth

Very few players in the NBA have a story of player development quite like Pascal Siakam. He went from being a G-League player to an NBA Champion, All-NBA player, and an NBA All-Star. It's a path that even Kyrie Irving can't deny.

“You’re on social media, right? We all saw as many Spicy P clips at Rico Hines runs as we could possibly see," Irving said. "I definitely felt his presence around Los Angeles this summer.”

Siakam had an insane triple-double in a loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. He astonishingly put up 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists on 71% shooting. They were numbers worth another All-NBA and All-Star nomination. Kyrie Irving believes Siakam is capable of being a triple-double guy quite regularly.

“I think a triple-double is probably going to happen most nights, I’m not saying he’s going to average a triple-double, but he’s capable of being a triple-double guy," Irving said.

For many NBA analysts, the Toronto Raptors are sleepers to make some noise in this year's NBA playoffs. They have great young talent in players like Scottie Barnes, and some great players in their prime like Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. With the combination of youth, size, and wing players, it's a great recipe for success. While they didn't come out victorious against the Brooklyn Nets, they're definitely a force in the NBA.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed