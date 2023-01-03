Kyrie Irving Had A Feeling Donovan Mitchell Was In For A Big Night

The biggest NBA news on Monday was Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. He put up a performance for the ages, shattering the Cavaliers franchise record for most points scored in a single game with 71. It was a record that has been held by Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving and LeBron James initially. Both superstars poured in 57-point games.

After Irving had his own highlight-packed performance on Monday night at Barclays Center, he didn't check his phone to hear about Mitchell's historic night. He learned about it during his postgame media availability.

“Records are meant to be broken," said Irving on Mitchell breaking his Cavs franchise record on Monday night postgame. "I'm happy that he did it."

Irving, who finished with a game-high 27 points in the Nets' 12th straight win, shared a funny story. He disclosed that he played some Call of Duty with Mitchell earlier in the day. In the video game session, Irving had a feeling the Cavaliers' star guard was locked in.

"What’s funny about it, tell Don I shouted him out, but I was on a call of duty a little bit before the game with Don. We were playing quads and he was locked in. I can tell. He was locked in," said Irving postgame. "We were locked into the game but I had to get off early because I had to take a nap and he had to get off early to take a nap. You just tell him he's locked in. You know we had a kind of brief conversation and you could just tell. It’s the little things like that. I lagged out. My Wi Fi was very trash, so I had to get off.”