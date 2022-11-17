Kyrie Irving is OUT for Nets vs Blazers

Kyrie Irving is close to returning from his multiple-game suspension, but that time still hasn't come yet. Irving remains listed as out on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets for Portland Trail Blazers.

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, only Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren will be missing from tonight's game. Unfortunately for the Nets, the team desperately needs a win right now and they're facing the number one-seeded team in the western conference.

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are the first seed in the west, it'll be a great test for the Nets to show what they're truly capable of. If the Nets can defeat the Blazers, it'll really spark back up some confidence for the team. They know they have something going because they were able to win 4 out of 5 games, but at the same, they're very capable of struggling.

After losing against the Sacramento Kings in such an epic embarrassing fashion, the Brooklyn Nets really need a win to bounce back on the right track. The matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers can only go in one of two ways. One, it'll be the perfect game to launch the Nets back into a winning streak. Two, it'll, unfortunately, plunder them into an even longer losing streak after losing to such a horrible Lakers team and getting embarrassed by the Kings.

