Kyrie Irving: Nets Are Done With Excuses

After winning four straight games and eight of their last nine games, the Brooklyn Nets are finished with excuses.

Despite starting the season with handfuls of rough patches, the Brooklyn Nets have turned it around in the last two weeks. The team, who are riding a four-game win streak and having won eight of their last nine games, know there is no room for excuses or distractions the rest of the way. 

"Man, let's just go win ball games," said Irving after the Nets' win against the Washington Wizards on Monday night. "That's it. That's really what the attitude is. Just win ball games. We know the talent we have. This is our group. No more excuses, no more distractions, no more throwing in surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy."  

Throughout last season and in the 29 games played this season, Brooklyn has been dealt a fair share of key injuries to several key role players. Now with veteran wing Royce O'Neale (personal reasons) to return to the team on Friday in Toronto, the team will have a fully healthy roster, barring any setbacks. 

Although Brooklyn is nearing full health and availability, the Nets will remain to hold a cautious approach with their point forward Ben Simmons and wing TJ Warren. Both players are coming off injuries and it's likely they will be limited in upcoming back-to-backs. 

“I just think overall we'll continue to get a pulse of how they respond from each game," said Vaughn on Simmons' and Warren's minutes' load in the coming games. "But they're definitely working towards adding more minutes but then becomes a balance of you know, there's only a certain amount of minutes out there how can we increase them but also keep the group engaged also.” 

