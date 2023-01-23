Kyrie Irving Reveals Extra Motivation vs. Warriors

After trailing by as many as 17 points, the Brooklyn Nets came from behind to defeat the Golden State Warriors on the road. It was another big game from Kyrie Irving, who finished with 38 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. Irving has stepped up in a big way without Kevin Durant over the last two games, and was once again huge in this one.

After the game, Irving was asked about the matchup with Steph Curry and the Warriors, and admitted there is added motivation when facing this team.

"Oh for sure," Irving said when asked if there is something extra for the matchup with Curry and the Warriors. "It's the Warriors. Every team comes in here and gets up against them. Tonight it makes it a little bit more special, for sure."

Irving was definitely playing like a player with added motivation, and while he doesn't need the opponent to wake him up, he always seems to find a way to dominate against the Warriors. With 38 points to lead all scorers, Irving was every bit of the number one option that Brooklyn needs him to be while Durant is sidelined. Until their superstar forward returns, the bulk of the scoring responsibility will be placed on Kyrie Irving. Not shying away from that, he came up big against the defending champion Warriors.

